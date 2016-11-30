Cabinet decides to amend KER

more-in

The State Cabinet has decided to amend the Kerala Education Rules (KER) as it applies to redeployment of protected teachers and staff fixation in schools.

The Cabinet, which held its weekly meeting here on Wednesday, also decided to cancel the government order issued on July 1, 2011, revising the eligibility norms for last grade posts and decided that changes in the norms, if any, would be applicable only to notifications issued after June 4, 2016.

It decided to create 281 posts at the Government Medical College, Palakkad, and appoint 38 teachers there immediately. The number of seats at the Government Ayurveda College, Kannur, would be increased by 20 next academic year.

Postings

The Cabinet decided to appoint senior IAS officer Sheela Thomas, who returns after Central service, as Additional Chief Secretary, General Administration, with additional charge of Secretary, Administrative Reforms Commission. Usha Titus is the new Secretary, General Administration, K.R. Jyothilal, Secretary, Civil Aviation, and A. Shajahan, Secretary, Local Administration. Mini Antony will hold additional charge of Secretary, Social Justice, and Suresh Babu, at present Managing Director, State Cooperative Bank, would hold additional charge of Managing Director, Kerala State Cooperative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank (KSCARDB).

The Cabinet also decided to appoint S. Sivadas, A. Nizam, Jomy Anu Isaac, K. Meera John, J. Sreeja, L. Kannan, S.V. Manesh, A.R. Karthika, T.K. Santhosh, K. Karthika, M.R. Dilip, A. Aneesa, P. Nijesh Kumar, P. Arun Kumar, M.S. Shyni, Surya S. Sukumaran, R. Krishna Prabhan, B. Salini, Jaiby Kuriakose and Sumi Chandran as munsiff magistrates.