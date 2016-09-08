Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, which is represented by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in the Assembly, witnessed the maximum number of deaths of civilians during the ongoing unrest in the Kashmir Calley, according to the data shared by the Home Ministry with the all-party delegation at a meeting here in Delhi.

A break-up of the incidents reveal that since July 8 over 100 incidents of violence have been reported in the Valley every week till September 6.

Of the 1,732 incidents of violence, Anantnag district accounted for 9 per cent of the incidents reported from July 8-September 7 and accounted for 29 per cent of the deaths. The Home Ministry said in its presentation that 60 civilians and two security personnel were killed in the aftermath of the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani in an encounter on July 8.

While 653 incidents were reported from Ganderbal, Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara districts of north Kashmir, south Kashmir comprising Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag reported 615 incidents. The central part of Kashmir, comprising Srinagar and Budgam, reported 464 incidents.

The Home Ministry said that based on the recommendations of the all-party delegation in 2010, the UPA government had taken eight decisions to bring normalcy in the State, which included appointment of interlocutors. Of the 53 recommendations made in regard to the interlocutors, the J&K government is yet to respond to 28 of them.

The delegation was also informed that five working groups were constituted in 2006-07 on economic development, confidence building, good governance, strengthening relations across Line of Control and strengthening relations between Centre and State.

The points raised by political parties during the current visit were — the ongoing agitation could weaken the mainstream society; promises made by State government have not been fulfilled; autonomy resolution passed by the State Assembly in 2000 should be implemented; plebiscite should be carried out, discussion with separatists as well as Pakistan; many Muslims were also killed in 1990s, why a package only for Kashmiri Pandits?; leaders of minority community should be nominated as legislators by the Governor and as MPs in Rajya Sabha by the President.

Some political parties said there was widespread radicalisation in mosques and madrassas and the funding of the newly built mosques should be investigated.