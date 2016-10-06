The annual winter session of the State legislature is likely to be held at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here for around two weeks during November-December, said K.B. Koliwad, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

With "marriage season" commencing from December 15, the government is planning to commence the session in the last week of November, before the hotel bookings are made.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Mr. Koliwad said two days would be devoted to discuss and find solutions to issues of the North Karnataka region, including a day to debate the Mahadayi dispute.