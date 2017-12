more-in

Deputy Superintendent of Excise Y. Bharatesh has been suspended on charges of unauthorised leave. The Commissioner of Excise Department has issued an order in this connection.

Mr. Bharatesh, who was working with the Commissioner’s office in Bengaluru, was transferred to Kolar in August this year. He took medical leave for two months after the transfer. However, he did not attended to his duty at Kolar properly. He was reportedly coming to office only to sign the attendance register.

His unauthorised absence was confirmed in an inquiry after Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur’s order.

Based on the report of the authorities concerned, the Commissioner suspended Mr. Bharatesh on Saturday.