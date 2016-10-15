working with the youth:Volunteers of the Yuva Spandana Kendra in Mysuru rehearsing for a street play to spread awareness on the unit and its services.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

Yuva Spandana Kendras provide psycho-social consultancy and support to youngsters

Harish (name changed) used to be a bright student when he was studying SSLC in a Kannada-medium high school in a village in H.D. Kote taluk. But he lost interest in studies and retreated into a shell after his parents admitted him to an English-medium private PU college in Mysuru city under the science stream.

Neither his parents nor his teachers could understand the problem. Fortunately for Harish, his grandmother had heard about the behavioural, mental and psycho-social support services offered to youths by the Yuva Spandana Kendras run by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.

“We received a call from his grandmother, who discussed the rough patch Harish had hit,” said Pradeep Banandur, associate professor at the Centre for Public Health, NIMHANS, who is overseeing the implementation of the Yuva Spandana Kendra programme.

After Harish underwent a consultation with the master trainers appointed by NIMHANS at the unit in Mysuru, the family understood that the boy was finding it difficult to adjust to an English-medium college. “He had stopped interacting with others as he was not comfortable conversing in English,” Dr. Pradeep said.

But after weeks of hand-holding and psycho-social support by the Kendra’s master trainers, Harish not only regained his confidence, but also cleared his II PUC examinations with good marks. “He continued in the science stream and is now studying in a degree college in Bengaluru,” Dr. Pradeep said.

More than 180 youngsters facing relationship issues, lifestyle problems, difficulty in studies and addiction issues, among other problems, have approached the Yuva Spandana Kendra in Mysuru ever since it was alunched in April last year. “We have helped resolve at least 20 per cent of the cases. We are continuing to work on the other cases,” the professor said.

The Mysuru unit offers free consultation and guidance to youngsters facing issues with regard to relationships, safety, communication, gender and sexuality, education, career, empowerment, health and lifestyle, and emotions. “Though the Kendra is aimed at helping youths aged 15 to 30, we welcome even the parents, friends and relatives of youngsters who need support,” Dr. Pradeep said.

The five master trainers appointed to the Mysuru unit are graduates who have undergone training provided by NIMHANS, but the Kendra has also enlisted help from external resources such as psychologists, psychiatrists, education counsellors, etc.

The Yuva Spandana Kendra in Mysuru is at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Nazarbad. Those interested can contact it by phone (0821-2444922) or email (yuvaspandana2014.

mysore@gmail.com).