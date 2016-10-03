A student explaining her exhibit to the former Minister M.S. Atmananda and others, during the ‘Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research Exhibition’, at Kale Gowda High School in Mandya on Sunday.

Students from different schools and pre-university colleges exhibited their skills during the ‘Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research Exhibition’ (INSPIRE) conducted at Kalegowda High School here on Sunday.

The Department of Public Instruction (DPI), Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat, Dr. Rajendraprasad Vidyasamsthe and KLE Society had jointly organised the one-day exhibition.

The district-level event, however, received a poor response from institutions, owing to lack of proper publicity, planning and execution, with only 14 teams displaying models.

M.S. Atmananda, the former minister, inaugurated the programme and appreciated the students’ effort in displaying a range of scientific models on health, nature and ecology, galaxy, ozone, soil moisturising system and other topics.

A team of senior teachers will evaluate the exhibits and select the best ones, parishat president, Mandya district unit, Puttaswamy told The Hindu. The aim of the exhibition is to identify students’ talent and encourage them to pursue the study of science, he said.

Vidyasamsthe secretary K.S. Raju, headmaster G.C. Govindaraju, parishat secretary Mamatha, director Nagesh Aralakuppe and others were present.