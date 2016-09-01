Russell’s viper rescued near Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI-KARNATAKA; Prashant Police Patil with his prized catch 5 feet long Indian Russel's viper, most venemous snake caught in a building under construction in Kalaburagi city on Wednesday.I

Prashant Police Patil saved yet another snake, this time a venomous Indian Russell’s Viper, from imminent death on Wednesday and released it into the wooded area on the outskirts of Kalaburagi.

Mr. Patil, who frequently rescues snakes and releases them to wooded areas has so far caught more than 2,000 and saved them from death at the hands of curious onlookers.

Displaying the 5 ft long viper, he said that he had received a call from an unknown person informing him about a snake that had been making loud hissing noises near an under construction building at Veeresh Nagar in the heart of the city.

“When I reached the spot, I found the snake under a boulder, near the steps of the under construction building. I caught it safely before it could cause any harm or be harmed,” Mr. Patil said.

He said that it was a full grown adult snake. The Russell’s viper is the second most venomous snake found in India. If timely treatment is not administered to the victim of a bite from the snake, death is imminent. The Russell’s viper is also responsible for the second largest number of deaths by snake bites in the country. I will release the viper in a wooded area near the Bennethora River in Chitapur taluk, away from human habitation,” Mr Patil said. He has also caught a python, cobra, Indian krait and other commonly found snakes.

Mr. Patil does not charge for his services. He can be contacted on the phone number 7411431430.