Heavy rains marked the start of the Jamboo Savari procession as part of the Vijayadashami festivities in Mysuru on Tuesday.

The rains started just before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered a puja to Nandidhwaja. Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Siddaramaiah hoped for a good North-Eastern monsoon and that the rains ahead of the start of the Dasara procession was a good sign.

People found it difficult to find shelter and resorted to holding the chairs over their head. The Jamboo Savari started despite the heavy downpour. As many as 42 tablueaux are part of the Jamboo Savari procession.