Dhruvanarayan and Pratap Simha, MPs, at the review meeting in Mysuru on Thursday.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

Dhruvanarayan and Pratap Simha, MPs, have strongly criticised private banks for not extending benefits to poor beneficiaries under government schemes.

They instructed Chief Manager, Lead Bank, K.N. Shivalingaiah, to impress upon the private banks to provide such services.

Participating at the district level review committee meeting here on Thursday, the MPs said many people had complained to them that private banks had refused to provide credit facilities under government schemes and the banks had directed them to approach nationalised banks.

Many private banks had declined to open zero balance accounts also, Mr. Dhruvanarayan said.

Mr. Shivalingaiah said all private banks had agreed to extend benefits to poor beneficiaries at the SLBC meeting and he stated that he too had received complaints from a number of people about private banks refusing to offer facilities to poor beneficiaries under schemes such as ‘Pashu Bhagya’ and Mudra. Mr. Pratap Simha asked the manager to insist upon all banks to provide training to their staff in Kannada. He noted that people in rural places were finding it difficult to communicate with bankers in other languages.

Mr. Shivalingaiah said many banks have come forward to provide Kannada courses to their staff.

Shivashankar, Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat, was present.