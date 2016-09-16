The attack on a MNREGA technical consultant in Kabagenahalli in Tumkur district has raised the issue of political interference in the implementation of the job scheme that is causing discord in rural local bodies in the state.

Bidar has also witnessed such instances in the past.

Five years ago it claimed the life of a young engineer. Vijay Kumar Suryavanshi, an alumnus of National Institute of Technology- Patna, who was working as a panchayat development officer in Byalahalli, committed suicide after the zilla panchayat vice president and others forced him to sign bills that he felt were fudged. Jagadish Shettar, then Chief Minister, visited the family and told them his younger son was of the same age as the victim. The five accused, including then ZP vice president Tanaji Rathod, were arrested and later released on bail. Investigations are on.

Subash Phule, a PDO, was allegedly beaten up and made to drink sewage water, by Santosh Kumar, a member of Khed gram panchayat in Aurad in 2016. The officer filed a case under the provisions of The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Courts are hearing the case. PDO Mangala Kamble, was allegedly assaulted by women members of Janawada Gram Panchayat and suffered seven fractures five years ago.

Mohammad Shah Kalagi was allegedly assaulted by relatives of Gram Panchayat members in Changlera in Humnabad taluk in 2014.

PDO Shivaleela M, who won an award for good governance practices, was harassed by relatives of elected representatives of a Gram Panchayat in Bidar taluk. ZP CEO Pavan Kumar Malpati had to intervene to protect the officer from facing verbal abuse in a meeting.

In 2013, ZP CEO Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh who ordered an inquiry against alleged irregularities in MNREGA and refused to clear bills till the inquiry report was received, faced a lot of opposition from ZP members. Members later passed a resolution asking the state government to transfer him as he was not letting women ZP members take advice from their husbands and children.