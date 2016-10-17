Taking exception to Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swami’s statement on twelfth century reformer Basavanna, seer of Panchamasali Peetha, Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, has urged the Pejawar seer to withdraw his statement.

At a press conference here on Monday, the Swami said: “I am deeply hurt by Pejawar seer's statement. He is a scholar, but I don't know under what circumstances he termed Basavanna a castiest. He should withdraw his statement.”

Clarifying that there was no "Panktibedha" (differentiating between persons while feeding) at Lingayat mutts, the seer said : “I don't know whether there is Panktibedha in Udupi Mutt. But if it is there Pejawar seer should take steps to end the practice.”

The swami said it was really sad to see such a scholarly Swami misinterpreting Basavanna's views. Basavanna strived for a casteless society and embraced everyone. Terming him as a person who supported castes is not right. The Pejawar seer should first try to understand Basavanna's teachings properly, the swami said.

The swami said that because of his struggle for casteless society, Basavanna was known across the globe.