The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus that hit an under-construction bridge on National Highway 66 at Marvanthe village in Udupi district on Tuesday.

One person suffered major injuries, while eight others sustained minor injuries when a bus hit an under-construction bridge at Marvanthe village coming under Gangolli police station limits in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the Gangolli police, the bus driver Jeevan Saab lost control of the vehicle which was moving from Lakshmishwar to Mangaluru at Marvanthe at around 2.30 a.m. and hit the under-construction bridge on NH 66.

One person, Yogish (38) from Koppa suffered major injuries and was rushed to the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, while the remaining eight persons sustained minor injuries. Of these eight persons, four were shifted to Chinmayi Hospital and the remaining to the Government Hospital in Kundapur.

Rash and negligent driving of the bus driver is said to be the cause of the accident.

A case has been registered. Investigation is on, the police said.