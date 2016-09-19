Pioneering step

Sir, — This is about the news report on Maharashtra’s decision to assign Aadhaar numbers to newborns. Right from the birth of a person to his/her death, it is necessary to have personal data collected, both for social and security reasons. Data on all important events, including schooling, higher education, work, marriage and children, needs to be systematically linked. This will certainly be of immense use in a multitude of public activities, and Maharashtra should be applauded for this pioneering step.

R. Sirdhar,

Bengaluru

Ensuring connectivity

Sir, — It is good that the government is on the verge of finalising the Light Rail Transit System. However, it should work with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation to ensure they complement each other. Otherwise, it would be like the Metro — accessible to only a few because of lack of connectivity through other modes of public transport.

G. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru

Traffic jams

Sir, — It is a good idea to resurface half the Richmond Circle flyover, but it has disrupted traffic in one direction. Hopefully, the work will be completed in 40 days, as scheduled. However, I wish the time would be shortened with work being carried out day and night. Moreover, the new technique of laying bitumen sheets on the surface should have decreased the time for completion. Traffic jams are now common in one direction, much to the inconvenience of commuters.

D.B.N. Murthy,

Bengaluru

Appalling act

Sir, — It is appalling to learn that a packet of biryani was enough to entice a woman to set a fleet of over 40 buses afire at the KPN bus depot (‘Woman set fire to bus for a packet of biryani, say police’, The Hindu , September 18). The 22-year-old also had the temerity to barge into the premises with her gang and rough up the security guards and other staff. The mindless act, coupled with the show of anger by other self-proclaimed water warriors, has done much to lower the image of Brand Bengaluru. The authorities should ensure that the vandals do not get away lightly.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

