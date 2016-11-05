A 31-year-old BJP activist, Ravi, died under mysterious circumstances outside his village, Magali, in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district on Friday evening. He was vice-president of the BJP Yuva Morcha in the taluk.

Police suspected that Ravi might have succumbed to head injuries sustained after falling from his scooter. But, the family members and relatives of the deceased suspected “foul play” and demanded an investigation.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Harish Pandey told The Hindu that an FIR had been lodged by the Periyapatna Police based on the complaint from Ravi’s brother and investigation was in progress.

Mr. Pandey said Ravi was on his way to his village from Periyapatna town and the incident might have occurred between 8.30 p.m. and 9 p.m. “Ravi had suffered severe blood loss due to head injury besides a fractured rib following the fall from his scooter. Moreover, there were scratch marks on the road, perhaps caused by the scooter after it crashed. Scratch marks had also been found on the scooter too. These circumstances indicate a possible mishap. But the investigation will look into all aspects based on the complaint.”

The body may be shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru for a post-mortem.