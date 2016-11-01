Mayor of Belagavi City Corporation and MES leader Sarita Viraj Patil participating in the ‘Black Day’ observed by MES against Karnataka Rajyothsava in Belagavi on Tuesday. – PHOTO: BY P.K. BADIGER

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi leaders Sambhaji Patil, MLA representing Belagavi South Assembly constituency, Mayor of Belagavi City Corporation Sarita Viraj Patil, former MLA and Belagavi Taluk MES president Manohar Kinekar and others led a rally to observe Karnataka Rajyothsava as “Black Day” here on Tuesday.

The rally, a parallel to the Rajyothsava celebrations on the other side of the city, was organised in protest against inclusion of Marathi-dominated towns and villages, including Belagavi city, in Karnataka and in support of transfer of Bidar, Bhalki, Nippani, Belagavi, Khanapur, Karwar and more than 800 villages and towns along the boundary to Maharashtra.

The MES leaders and workers sported black flags and ribbons tied to their arms. Ms. Patil stuck a black ribbon to her mouth symbolising her “silent protest” against the alleged injustice in the form of including areas dominated by Marathi speaking linguistic communities in Karnataka during the reorganisation of States.

Shiva Sena leaders and workers from Kolhapur and Sangli districts of Maharashtra also participated in the rally. Later, a public meeting was held where the MES leaders reiterated their demand for early verdict on the boundary dispute pending before the Supreme Court. The leaders also protested against the State government enforcing Kannada language in administration in Marathi dominated areas.