The Chikkamagaluru District and Sessions court, on Friday, convicted a person accused of rape and murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment, apart from issuing a penalty of Rs. 10,000.

The accused, Vasu alias Ranganath, a resident of Tarikere town, had raped a woman and murdered her in his house in July 2015. The Tarikere police had registered a case and filed a chargesheet after conducting the investigation against him.

The District and Sessions Court convicted Vasu under Sections 376 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the offence under Section 302 and faces a penalty of Rs. 5,000. For the offence under Section 376, he has been sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment and issued a penalty of Rs. 5,000.