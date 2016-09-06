As a first step in implementing the suggestion of Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to his counterparts in Maharashtra and Goa Devendra Phadnavis and Laxmikant Parskear for talks to find a negotiated settlement for the dispute.

Underlining the need to resolve the Mayadayi water dispute in the spirit of brotherhood, Justice J.M. Panchal, head of MWDT said: “In a federal system, an amicable solution could be worked out in the spirit of brotherhood.”

Citing the Tribunal's suggestion, Mr. Siddaramaiah, in his letter to Mr. Parsekar and Mr. Phadnavis, expressed his keen interest to host the first round of talks. The Chief Minister has requested his counterparts to instruct the Chief Secretaries of the two states to interact with Chief Secretary of Karnataka to fix a date for the talks in September itself.