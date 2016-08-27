Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will have a special interaction session with the first batch students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Dharwad, during its formal inaugural programmes here on Sunday.

A release by the Department of Information and Public Relations said that Mr. Javadekar would inaugurate the IIT transit campus on WALMI premises at 3.15 p.m.

The public function would be held on the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, campus at 4 p.m. Mr. Javadekar would also inspect the facilities provided for students and teachers on the transit campus. Later, he would proceed to the UAS, Dharwad, campus.

Mumbai IIT experts would make a power point presentation on IIT-related matters, the release stated.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizer Ananth Kumar, Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi, Heavy and Medium Industries Minister R.V. Deshpande, Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Minister in-charge of the district Vinay Kulkarni would participate in the function.

On Friday, Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli visited the transit campus and the UAS, Dharwad, campus and took stock of the arrangements being made for the inaugural function.

Mr. Bommanahalli said that 53,000 square feet of space had been provided for the IIT transit campus on the WALMI premises.

Arrangements were afoot on the UAS, Dharwad, campus for a grand inaugural ceremony.

Arrangements have been made to allow SSLC and PU students to the inaugural session. Brochures containing information about IIT and the educational facilities there would be distributed among students at the inaugural function, Mr. Bommanahalli said.