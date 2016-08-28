The chairman of CII, Mysuru, N. Muthukumar, said most students aim to get recruited via campus selection, ensure a secure salary and prefer not to take risks in life.

Speaking at the session on Startup India initiatives here, he said India is home to the third largest number of technology-driven startups in the world with the U.S. and the U.K. occupying the top two positions.

India is undergoing a fundamental shift towards startup-friendly policies and a business-friendly environment, Dr. Muthukumar said.

The nation needs to nurture its entrepreneurial ecosystem to create more startups and more opportunities for its vast young population to find employment, he added.