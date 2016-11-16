A fire broke out in an outlet of a clothing brand in the heart of Hassan city on Bengaluru-Mangaluru Road on Wednesday. The mishap occurred at around 10.30 a.m., a few minutes after the shop was opened.

The staff in the shop noticed the sparks and called up the fire station. Nobody was injured in the incident. Hassan City police suspect a short circuit in the electric wiring in the shop as the cause of the mishap. Fire tenders took more than two hours to put out the blaze. As the shop is located in a busy area, hundreds of people gathered at the place, affecting traffic on B.M.Road. Traffic police were deployed to handle vehicle movement.