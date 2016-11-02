Tungabhadra Irrigation Consultative Committee had decided to release water into the canals up to November 5 instead of November 30 in view of low storage in the dam

Splinter groups of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene, along with other pro-farmer organisations on Wednesday staged separate protest demonstrations in front of Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding release of water after November 5 to save the standing crop in the Tungabhadra command areas in Hosapete, Ballari and Sirguppa.

A large number of farmers, led by a group of KRRS, along with Chaganur-Siriwar Neeravari Bhoo Rakshana Samiti and Raitha-Krishi Karmikara Sangha, came out in a procession with bullock carts from Chaganur and Siriwar villages demanding release of water from the dam.

Farmers from Kampli, Ballari and Sirguppa led by another group came out in a procession from Durgamma temple to urge the government to release water.

It may be mentioned here that the Tungabhadra Irrigation Consultative Committee (ICC) had taken a decision to release water into the canals up to November 5 instead of November 30 in view of low storage in the dam due to failed monsoon.

Non-release of water in the canals after November 5 would result in loss of crops including jowar, chili, cotton, which are grown in vast patches and are in various stages of growth, the farmers said and urged the government to release water.

Chaganur Mallikarjun Reddy, convenor Chaganur-Siriwar Neeravari Bhoo Rakshana Samiti, said government could get around 6 tmcft of water from Bhadra Dam and ensure that water was released in the canals.

Both the groups threatened to intensify agitation if their demand was not met.

One group of farmers were led by Lakshmikant Reddy, president district unit of Krishik samaj, Chagnur Mallikarjun Reddy, Desai Jadiyappa, Gangi Reddy among others, while another group was led by T.H. Suresh Babu, BJP MLA, Purushotam Goud, president of district unit of KRRS.