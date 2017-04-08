Election code of conduct applies to Information Dept.’s Whatsapp group also

more-in

Ever since the model code of conduct for by-polls to the Legislative Assembly from Nanjangud (reserved) constituency in Mysuru came into force, the Information Department has stopped providing information related to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s election-related programmes to mediapersons either by e-mail or through WhatsApp groups.

But, the posting of Mr. Siddaramaiah’s speech during an election campaign in Nanjangud on Thursday on the WhatsApp group of the Information Department in Mysuru has kicked up a row.

The group titled “Vartha Bhavan” had been created a couple of months ago to disseminate information to mediapersons. For the by-elections, spokespersons and party workers in charge of media from BJP and Congress too had formed their own WhatsApp groups to share information related to their respective parties.

When Mr. Siddaramaiah’s campaign speech was shared on the Information Department’s WhatsApp group by a mediaperson, Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep, who is also part of the group, took objection to it.

He directed the Assistant Director of Department of Information, Raju, who is also the administrator of the group, to seek an explanation from the member who posted the speech in violation of the model code of conduct.

“The code applies to everybody including officials and the media. Sharing of political news on the official WhatsApp group without routing it through the Information Department is prima facie violation of the code as it may come under the ambit of paid news. The Assistant Director of Information should seek an explanation from the person concerned”, Mr. Randeep, who is also the District Election Officer, posted on the group on Friday.

The group has been created for the sole purpose of sharing official information to mediapersons and most of the posts are made only by the Assistant Director of Information Department. Often, mediapersons and others, who are members of the group, are cautioned against posting anything on the group, even accidentally.