A farmer, who had attempted suicide by consuming poison on Saturday, died on the way to hospital late in the evening. The police gave the name of the deceased as M.C. Manje Gowda (56), a resident of Kuvempu Nagar in Chikkamagaluru town.

He was cultivating flowers in his seven-gunta land and had borrowed a loan from a bank in 2007. He suffered a huge loss this year and was worried about repaying the loan which led him to take this extreme step, according to his son M.M. Yogish. He was admitted to a hospital in Hassan, where doctors referred him to a hospital in Manipal. He died on the way.

Chikkamagaluru Town police have registered an unnatural death report.