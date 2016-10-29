Residents had been complaining to the MCC about indiscriminate dumping of construction waste.— file photo

Residents of Mysuru can soon hope for some relief from indiscriminate dumping of construction debris.

A construction debris reprocessing plant is scheduled to be inaugurated on a four-acre plot at Kesare on November 3. The plant will reprocess the construction debris to manufacture bricks and interlocking tiles.

A booklet on Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa completing one year in office was released during the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) meeting on Friday, the last one to be presided over by him, said the MCC council had approved a proposal to set up the plant and tenders had been invited.

After taking into consideration the number of building licenses issued by MCC and MUDA, it is estimated that around 100 tonnes of construction debris, including 70 to 90 tonnes in MCC limits alone, is generated every day.

Residents from different parts of the city have been regularly complaining to the MCC authorities about the indiscriminate dumping of construction waste in their areas.

A team from MCC had visited a plant in New Delhi where bricks are manufactured out of construction debris.