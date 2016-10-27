The price of copra in the market at Tiptur in Tumkur district and Channarayapatna in Hassan district was at Rs.6,400 per quintal on Wednesday. This is Rs.100 less than the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs.6,500 declared by the Central government. For last few days, the price has been in the same range, leaving the coconut growers worried.

The growers have been looking forward to the Department of Agriculture Marketing and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation to intervene and help them growers by setting up the procurement centres. However, so far, there are no signs of setting up of such centres.

Last year, the copra growers had good returns as the price went up to Rs.18,000 per quintal at one point. There was no need for the government to intervene. Aralapura Manje Gowda, president of Channarayapatna taluk unit of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, told The Hindu, “Copra price has been falling down. Farmers, with no option, are selling the product for a low price. The support price fixed by the Central government is also low. We have been demanding an increase in the MSP and the government’s intervention for the benefit of farmers.”

The growers are forced to lose more in the name of grading. “The buyers grade our product according to their whims and fancies. Farmers have to take a few bags back home. The Sangha is also planning a protest soon against all these irregularities”, he said.

The officers are also keeping a watch on the prices regularly. However, they maintain that they would intervene at the right time. Srihari, Deputy Director of Agriculture Marketing in Hassan, told The Hindu on Thursday, “The government will intervene when the price stands below the MSP for about 15 days continuously. If that situation arrives, we will file a report to the government recommending procurement through the NAFED. As of now, the price is around the MSP. It has not fallen below the MSP for many days”.