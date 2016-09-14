Urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not to release Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu, a section of the Congress leaders here on Tuesday, said that the former should be prepared to sacrifice his post to safeguard the State’s interests. The former Rajya Sabha member, H.K. Javare Gowda, KPCC secretary H.P. Mohan and H.K. Mahesh, who contested for Hassan Assembly segment in 2013, held a joint press conference in this regard here. Mr. Javare Gowda, who is also an advocate, said that the Supreme Court had failed to understand the plight of farmers in the State. Considering the availability of water and the requirement, the State is not in a position to fulfil the apex court’s order.

Further, he said that Mr. Siddarmaiah should be prepared to sacrifice his post, if necessary, for the sake of the State’s people. He also opined that some national news channels had been showing Karnataka in a bad light on the issue.