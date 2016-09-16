Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will participate in the Hyderabad Karnataka Liberation Day celebrations in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah will garland the statue of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel here before proceeding to the District Armed Reserve Police Ground to unfurl the National Flag.

Chief guest

Minister for Medical Education Sharanprakash Patil, who is also in-charge of the district, will be presiding over the celebrations. Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Minister for IT & BT and Tourism Priyank Kharge would be the chief guest on the occasion.

Mr. Siddaramaiah would also inaugurate the pending works on Kalaburagi Airport on the outskirts of the city.

He would also inaugurate a newly developed garden near Ambedkar Statue and Basaveshwar statue at Jagat Circle.

