Residents of Sanaba village in Pandavapura taluk and members of some Dalit organisations staged a protest here on Saturday demanding a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into the murder of Geetha, a Dalit, who was found dead on August 25.

They gathered outside the office of Superintendent of Police and alleged that Geetha was gang-raped and murdered by some upper caste people who are financially and politically strong.

The police have registered a case only under some Sections of Indian Penal Code. They should arrest all the accused and book a case against them under provisions of the SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, the protestors demanded.

According the protestors, the police have arrested only one person in connection with the case and had failed to make any efforts to arrest the remaining accused.