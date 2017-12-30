Cash trunk taken away after diverting staff’s attention

Police at Siddeshwara Cooperative Bank in Vijayapura where the robbery took place on Saturday.

In a curious case of robbery, a trunk filled with cash has been taken away from Siddeshwara Cooperative Bank here.

According to sources, the incident happened at around 11.30 a.m. on Saturday when the vehicle that transports cash, brought five trunks full of money.

Distraction

When the bank staff was removing the trunks from the van, a man is said to have distracted their attention saying that currency had fallen on the ground.

After a staff member went to pick up notes in ₹ 10 denomination, the trunk with cash was taken away, it was said.

According to bank officials, they came to know of the crime only when they counted the number of trunks and found that one of them was missing.

They immediately called the police who have taken up a case and are conducting an inquiry now.

Though it is not sure how much money was in the stolen trunk, the manager said that it had around ₹ 40 lakh.

The police, meanwhile, are checking CCTV footages and other evidence to arrest the culprits.

Gandhi Chowk Police Station have registered a case.