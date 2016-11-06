He challenges Shobha Karandlaje to provide evidence to prove Roshan Baig’s involvement in the recent murder of an RSS activist in Bengaluru

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Dinesh Gundu Rao has asked Shobha Karandlaje, MP, to provide evidence to prove Minister Roshan Baig’s involvement in the recent murder of RSS activist Rudresh before making such “baseless” allegations. Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, he asked, “If Ms. Karandlaje has evidence against Mr. Baig, why hasn’t she revealed it before the CBI or before the media?” He alleged that the BJP leaders were playing politics over dead bodies.

Mr. Dinesh Gundu Rao alleged that the Union government had influenced the CBI investigation team in giving a clean chit to BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa in a case of allegedly showing favour to two mining companies and receiving illegal gratification from them through Prerana Trust, managed by his relatives.

“Acquittal in the case does not prove that Mr.Yeddyurappa did not do anything wrong ... the court has given him a clean chit because of lack of evidence,” Mr. Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

He said that there was no disappointment and discontent among those dropped from the Cabinet and a few MLAs after the recent Cabinet reshuffle.

“Such things are common during Cabinet reshuffles ... the former Ministers, including Qamarul Islam, who had expressed displeasure for dropping them, will abide by the decision taken by the Congress high command and continue to strengthen the party without causing any damage,” he added.

The Congress is preparing for the 2018 Assembly elections by organising district-level meetings and conventions across the State, he said.

“The party launched Congress Nagide Surajya Kadege on October 2 and will take out padayatras at panchayat levels to discuss the development works and achievements of the State government and highlight the Union government’s failures,” he said.

Priyank Kharge, MLA for Chittapur and Ajay Singh, MLA for Jewargi, were present. Earlier, Mr. Dinesh Gundu Rao addressed a party workers’ meeting