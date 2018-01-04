Actor’s photo on official application raises eyebrows

more-in

Is Kannada actor Sudeep — who is also popular among his fans as “Kiccha” — living in Nalatwad village of Muddebihal taluk, that too under a different name?

This curious question cropped up at Revenue Department’s Nada Kacheri in Nalatwad where income and caste certificates are issued.

The matter first came to light to Basavaraj Bhadrannavar, Deputy Tahsildar, while he was scrutinising the applications for issuing caste and income certificates a couple of days ago.

“While looking at one of the applications, I noticed the picture of actor Sudeep which was affixed on the photo column. But, when I checked the name column, the application was in some other’s name,” the official said.

Though he immediately rejected the application, however, he wanted to find out who committed that mistake.

During the investigation, he found that the application was submitted by Siddalingappa Kolur, a resident of Bachihal village, to get a caste and income certificate.

“When I asked my staff to find out the details, they found that Siddalingappa Kolur had got approval to open an Online Seva Kendra at Nagabenal village for receiving applications for caste and income certificates. Since he wanted to check weather the software given to him works on not, for a test, he filled a from of his own. Instead of fixing his own photo, however, he pasted a picture of the actor,” Mr. Bhadrannavar added.

Admitting his mistake, Mr. Kolur said that he sent the application only for testing without knowing that it would create a problem.

“It was unintentional and only for testing the software since I have opened the new centre, but I did not know that I was actually sending the application in an official manner. I have committed a mistake and I have conveyed this to the officials concerned,” Mr. Kolur said.

The incident, however, has exposed how such mistakes could happen and create trouble for Revenue officials. After the incident, Mr. Bhadrannavar felt the need to provide training to people before allowing them to open online registration centres.