Varsity commemorative coins to be released on Dec. 3

K.S. Rangappa, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysuru, with the Indira Gandhi NSS Award at a press conference in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M_A_SRIRAM ;M_A_SRIRAM -

more-in

The University of Mysore centenary commemorative coins in the denomination of Rs. 100 and Rs. 5 will be released on December 3.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Urban Development and Housing Venkaiah Naidu will release the coins at Crawford Hall here at 4 p.m.

Vice-Chancellor K.S. Rangappa told presspersons here on Tuesday that many efforts have gone into getting the approval for minting the coins.

He thanked Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Mr. Naidu for this moment becoming a reality.

The India Government Mint in Mumbai had minted the coins and the university recognises its contribution towards the effort which he said will be historic in the annals of the university, he said.

Also, on the occasion, a model of a coffee table book that reflects 100 year journey of the university will be released.

Litterateur Hampana will release the book, which contains pictures drawn from different eras, and the university claimed that a lot of research had undergone in bringing out the book.

Prof. Rangappa said that University Grants Commission Chairman Ved Prakash will inaugurate the newly-renovated building of UGC-HRDC on Manasagangotri campus here on December 1 at 10 a.m.

Later, Prof. Prakash will inaugurate a college principals’ meet on “Quality Enhancement in Higher Education: Issues and concerns” at the Crawford Hall at 10.30 a.m.

Over 250 principals and two senior faculty members from each college will attend.

Prof. Prakash will deliver inaugural address and the vice-chancellor will preside.

On the occasion, the vice-chancellor will release a book – Language politics and policies in India during 20th century - authored by Prof Midatala Rani.

During the press conference, Prof Rangappa said the university has won the Indira Gandhi National Service Scheme award for 2015-16, which he and NSS Programme Coordinator K Kalachanne Gowda received in New Delhi recently.