Tiger found dead in Bandipur, poisoning suspected

A tiger was found dead in the Gundre range of Bandipur National Park late on Sunday night, and the authorities suspect it to be a case of poisoning.

The death took place in the Elephant Proof Trench (EPT) dug along the ‘D’ line separating the local agricultural field and the national park boundary, close to Hosahalli. A carcass, most likely of a cow or bull, was also found in the vicinity.

The park’s Director and Conservator Hiralal told The Hindu that the male tiger was aged around 8 to 9, and had died about five to six days ago. Its claws and skin were intact and there were no external injuries to indicate territorial infighting with another dominant male. Nagaraj, the veterinarian, who conducted the post-mortem on Monday, said samples from the viscera had been taken and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Mysuru. Though poisoning is suspected due to the presence of a carcass, only forensic results will confirm the cause of death, he added.

After the post-mortem, which was documented as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) norms, the carcass was set ablaze in the presence of senior Forest Department officials.