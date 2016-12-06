Security forces on alert at Karnataka border

more-in

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday said security has been tightened in the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border areas.

Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, he said Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons have been deployed to the areas and additional forces sent to sensitive spots.

In Bengaluru, 250 hoysala and 400 cheetah patrol vehicles have been deployed. Twenty-five platoons of armed reserve police personnel have also been posted in key areas. “Patrolling has been intensified across the city, especially in areas such as Srirampura, Magadi Road and Ulsoor to prevent untoward incidents,” a senior police officer said.

According to Mr. Parameshwara, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka is in constant touch with the DGP of Tamil Nadu to ensure that people are not harassed and vehicles moving across the border not damaged.

Though the police have not barred vehicles from crossing the border, the volume of traffic has come down substantially since Sunday night, officials said. The respective Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to keep track of anti-social elements in their jurisdictions.