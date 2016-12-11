SVYM marks 32nd Foundation Day

more-in

Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), a Mysuru-based development organisation engaged in building a new civil society through its grassroots to policy-level action in Health, Education and Community Development sectors, celebrated its 32nd Foundation Day on Sunday.

After starting its journey in December 1984 under the leadership of Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, SVYM today has more than 40 projects in the sectors of health, education, socio-economic empowerment, training and research.

“It runs two hospitals for rural and tribal people in H.D. Kote taluk, a residential tribal school with 407 tribal children from Classes 1 to 10, a CBSE-recognised rural school with 509 children and a teacher training college,” stated a statement from SVYM.

In addition to the above, SVYM runs a mobile health unit for tribals and is involved in various tribal, rural and urban development projects focused on housing, hygiene, sanitation, micro-credit, community-based health, education and rehabilitation, governance and human rights. SVYM is a knowledge partner in the setting up one-of-its-kind educational initiatives – Science Exploratory Park – Jharkand, in collaboration with JUSCO, a subsidiary of Tata Steel. “The programme initiatives now directly impact more than 1.5 million people across Karnataka,” the statement added.

Swami Atmajnandaji of Ramakrishna Mission, Mysuru, and scion of the Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar were also present on the occasion of the Foundation Day celebration at SVYM campus in Mysuru on Sunday.