Empowering government schools and ensuring equal and universal education, equal treatment of Kannada-medium students from schools in the State or outside, reviving of the process to select a Rashtra Kavi were among the resolutions adopted by the 82nd all India Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Raichur on Sunday.

Mallikarjun Yendigeri, Vijayapura Kannada Sahitya Parishat president, moved the resolution for equal education. He was seconded by H.B. Shivakumar, president of the partishat’s Andhra unit.

Sammelan president Baragur Ramachandrappa moved a resolution seeking extension of benefits such as reservation to students of Kannada-medium schools in the border and outside the State, that were being availed of by students of Kannada-medium schools in the State.

Parishat president Manu Baligar moved a resolution urging the government to continue the process of identifying the next Rashtra Kavi.

Arvind Karkikodi, president of parishat’s Uttara Kannada unit, seconded him. Mr. Baligar and Prof. Ramachandrappa thanked the people of Raichur district and the reception committee for a well organised sammelan.