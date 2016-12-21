PU re-exam: Question papers still in treasury

more-in

Months after students were subjected to anxious moments thrice after the II PU chemistry papers were leaked, the question papers of the second re-exam that was also cancelled continued to lie in the district treasury. The CID rejected the Department of Pre-University Education’s (DPUE) plea to destroy the papers citing ongoing investigations.

Sources in the Department of Primary and Secondary Education said the Treasury Department had sought to know what should be done with the question papers as another exam season was fast approaching. The DPUE has already announced the tentative II PU exam timetable, according to which the exams will begin on March 9.

Sources in the CID said the DPUE has been asked to keep the papers in safe custody. “They can keep them at any place. But they must be kept safe as there has been headway in the investigations and more people have been questioned,” an official said.