Over 2,000 rural youth enrol for skill training

more-in

The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, which is the placement initiative of the Ministry of Rural Development, has received an overwhelming response in Mysuru district with over 2,350 rural youth, mostly women, enrolling for skill training.

The zilla panchayat has completed the selection process in all seven taluks of the district and more than 300 youths have registered in each taluk.

H.C.M. Rani, Project Director, ZP, told The Hindu on Saturday that six project implementing agencies had selected candidates for training in different avocations during the trials. She said the implementing agencies, which are approved by the government, would impart training in accounting and back office, retail business, hospitality and hotel management, and customer care services. The agencies have selected candidates as per their requirements and also based on their capability.

The agencies, after three months of rigorous training, would employ them in their establishments or would help the candidates in getting jobs in other private firms. The agencies would prepare the candidates in such a way that they get jobs comfortably in any private unit, Ms. Rani said.

After realising that there were over 55 million potential workers between the ages of 15 and 35 in rural areas, the government had introduced the DDU-GKY scheme to train rural youth and help them get employed, she said.

The project director said the companies training the rural youth are ICH and Educational skills, Team Lease, Café Coffee day, Fidelise, Orien Eductech, and Wazir Adviser. She said the ZP would also do a follow-up programme on the candidates.