New Year’s Eve celebrations have to wrap up by 1 a.m. in Mangaluru

The city police have directed hotels, resorts and other organisations to wrap up their New Year’s Eve celebrations by 1 a.m. on Sunday.

In detailed list of guidelines released on Thursday, Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar says the deadline will apply to organisations that have taken permission from the Excise Department to distribute liquor beyond the permissible time. Also, the celebrations should be within the premises of the organisation, not outside.

All hotels and resorts celebrating on New Year’s Eve have to get permission from the Police Commissioner by 4 p.m. of Saturday. Legal action will be taken against those who go ahead with celebrations without doing so. Public entertainment centres need to get permission from the police and other departments.

Music at the venues should be restricted to the space and must conform with the Noise and Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules. No one will be allowed to consume alcohol and smoke in public spaces, and the police will be manning various areas and will take action against motorists doing stunts and driving in an inebriated state.

The guidelines also state that no one will be allowed to stop people on the road and force them to celebrate. Action will be taken against organisations where gambling and nude dances are performed in the guise of New Year’s Eve celebration.

The police have banned the bursting of crackers. It is also forbidden to create a nuisance in front of colleges and working women’s hotels.