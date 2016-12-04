Mortality rate at Mysuru zoo is normal, says executive director

There are nearly 1,500 birds and animals on display at the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M_A_SRIRAM ;M_A_SRIRAM -

more-in

The mortality rate of animals at Mysuru zoo is within expected limits and the birth rate to death rate ratio is healthy, said K. Kamala, executive director of the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, on Sunday.

Seeking to rubbish reports of “serial deaths” at the zoo, she said a death rate of 6-8 per cent is normal in a zoo with nearly 1,500 animals and birds on display. “Fifty to 60 animals die of natural causes or diseases and around the same number are born at the same time, keeping the population stable,” she said.

The clarification was a reaction to reports in certain sections of the media that the zoo had become a death zone with six animal deaths in November alone. The issue was also raised by M.K. Somashekarm MLA, who visited the zoo on Sunday.

Later, speaking to the media, the zoo authorities pointed out that there was no foul play as suspected and the relationship between the employees and the officer was cordial. Ms. Kamala said the zoo administration always makes an effort to decrease the mortality of animals by providing quality diet and timely veterinary care.

Allaying apprehensions about the working conditions in the zoo, Ms. Kamala and the Karnataka Zoo Authority chairperson, Mallige Veeresh, drew attention to a slew of welfare measures initiated by the zoo authorities to strengthen the relationship with their staff. The zoo constantly updates its inventory of animals and birds on its website and the entire exercise, including the quantum of feed, is transparent, they added.

Mysuru zoo has 272 workers, including those on contract and those doing outsourced work. All of them are provided with uniforms, given increased allowance for shoes, and given midday meals at subsidised rates, besides getting free health check-ups for themselves and their family members at Apollo Hospital.

How the animals died

The six animal deaths at Mysuru zoo in November were entirely because of natural causes and their autopsy reports prove this, zoo authorities said.

K. Kamala said zebra Riddhi had died of gastroenteritis, while gaur Kanaka had died following cardiac failure.

“The animal had a history of dystocia and the necessary medication was administered to assist in parturition or delivery as it had delivered a calf partially,” she said. A team of veterinarians, with the help of keepers, relieved it of dystocia by taking out the dead calf. The gaur was provided with supportive fluid therapy but was found dead the next day.

The striped hyena Naaga was nine years old and was suffering from progressive neurological disorder for the past four years. He had a history of fighting with the inmates and one such fight resulted in the dislocation of his right elbow joint, which merged with his thoracic portion and eventually caused his death, Ms. Kamala said.

The other animals that died at the zoo last month included a king cobra aged about 12 and a lion-tailed macaque. The cobra, rescued from Ujjire in March, was weak on arrival and had been reluctant to take food for months. It died owing to general weakness and pneumonia.

The macaque, Appu, was rescued from Sakleshpur range on November 6, 2006, but it had been suffering from respiratory problems for about eight months. He was administered medicines and seemed to be recovering, but after the third bout of respiratory issues there was no appreciable recovery. His food intake reduced and Appu, suffering from anorexia, finally died of pneumonia, Ms. Kamala said.

The case of the Indian Rock Python was similar, she said. The reptile, aged about 5.4 years, was rescued from Dharmasthala on May 21. Snakes generally rest in groups and the python was strangled by other snakes in the group and died of circulatory failure.