Management students in Mysuru gift library to school

“The library is at the heart of any educational system. In the school environment, it provides an opportunity for young minds to explore beyond classroom learning. Students of SDM-IMD have extended this important service to Adarsha Vidyalaya,” said H. Gayathri, deputy director of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDM-IMD), on Thursday.

She was speaking during the inauguration of the library at Adarsha Vidyalaya in Jockey Quarters here. Commending the ‘Library Initiative for Education (LIFE) at School’ project of the students, R. Jagadeesh, Dean-Academics, SDM-IMD, said such initiatives make the younger generation more responsible towards society and also allow them to demonstrate their managerial skills in project execution.

Inaugurated by students

Anil Ram, a member of the project team, said “We are happy to see our project being inaugurated by Deepthi and Pranav, students of the school. This project gave us a chance to experiment with the management concept in a socially responsible initiative.”

Sanjeev, another team member, said, “Apart from establishing a library, [holding] sessions for high school students on newspaper reading and essay writing, a drawing competition on the theme ‘My School Library’, and a session on the basics of science allowed us to interact with schoolchildren.”

Sathish, the school’s headmaster, thanked the students and as well as Pramathi Hill View Academy, Ramakrishna Vidyashala and other institutions for contributing books. The project was led by Sunil M.V., librarian at SDM-IMD. “Such initiatives make young managers more responsible and sensitive towards society. [They] make them more innovative,” Mr. Sunil said.

The winners of the competitions organised by the LIFE@ School project team were awarded prizes during the National Library Week celebration held recently.