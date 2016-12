more-in

Sleuths from the Anti Corruption Bureau on Saturday arrested Surappa Ankappa Lamani, Secretary, Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee, Kudachi, in Raibag taluk, on the charge of taking bribe.

Sources said that Mr. Lamani was caught red-handed while accepting Rs. 10,000 in cash bribe from a trader at his chamber. He was later arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.