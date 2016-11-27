Hitnal resident featured in Mann Ki Baat

more-in

Yellappa Balamkar, a tailor-cum-a mini-cloth-shop-owner, in Hitnal in Koppal district, was overwhelmed to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking his name in the 26th episode of his Mann Ki Baat aired on All India Radio on Sunday.

“I could not believe what I was hearing. Prime Minister Modi, while referring to his action against black money through demonetisation, said that many a people in the country were appreciating it and one among them was Yellappa Balamkar of Koppal district. On hearing my name, I was overwhelmed,” he told The Hindu.

Yellappa Balamkar is the second person from the district whose name was taken by the Prime Minister. Earlier, the Prime Minister had referred the name of Mallamma of Danapur village, appreciating her grit in resorting to a hunger strike with which she was successful in getting a toilet constructed in her house. Yellappa Balamkar said that he was a regular listener of the Mann Ki Baat. He was aware that people could give their opinion/suggestion by calling a toll free number. Accordingly, on November 23 he called the number and said that he appreciated the steps being taken by Mr. Modi to bring Achche Din. Demonetisation was a bold step and complimented him (Mr. Modi). His recorded version was also aired in between the speech.