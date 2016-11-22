Flower business takes a hit post-demonetisation

The usually bustling flower market in the century-old Devaraja Market has seen a drop in its business since over a week after the Union government demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

This is the time when florists and flower designers usually work overtime to meet the orders for weddings, village festivals and so on. Even retail business has registered dull business.

Flower business has recorded a 50-60 per cent drop owing to the currency crisis in the aftermath of the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, claim flower vendors who are into the business since many years. Mujahid Pasha, a flower designer at the market, said, “Those engaged in flower decorations and garland-making used to get a lot of orders, especially in November, from Mysuru and other places in view of weddings. I heard people are putting off weddings owing to cash crunch and this has impacted our business too.”

Jasmine price falls

With the fall in demand for flowers, jasmine growers are not getting suitable price for their produce. Despite the fall in production, jasmine is being sold at Rs. 350-400 a kg whose price should have been in such a situation between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,200 a kg, flower vendors said.

Moreover, supply of jasmine variety from Tamil Nadu, which is among the popular variety and an integral part of flower business here, has been affected post-demonetisation.

“The daily supply from cities and towns bordering the State has been cut owing to currency shortage. The vendors don’t give credit and this is one issue which needs to be addressed soon,” said Noor Pasha, a flower vendor.

Noor Pasha said both wholesale and retail business has been dull. “Owing to the issue of change, retail business has seen a fall since we don’t have sufficient change for transactions for a higher denomination note,” Noor Pasha added.

Khalid, a flower decorator, who along with Mujahid Pasha designs decorative garlands, said a bunch of ornamental roses, which used to cost Rs. 150 (for 20 pieces), is now available for Rs. 40 a bunch. “You can just imagine how the scenario is. Remember, this is the marriage season and the demand should have been more,” he added. For Swamy Gowda and Raje Gowda and Kumara hailing from Bookanakere hobli and Hoskote respectively, who have grown chrysanthemum, their daily earnings from flowers have fallen by 50 per cent.

The market has been flooded with chrysanthemum, but there is no demand and not many takers.

“After paying to labourers for plucking flowers in the fields, we end up earning a meagre Rs. 100 a day growing flowers. Glut and currency crisis has eaten into our revenue,” claim the growers, while searching for flower buyers opposite the Dufferin Clock here.