District-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelan to be organised

The district unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat is holding a district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Hassan for three days beginning January 27. This is the first time a district-level sammelan is being organised for three days.

The first day has been devoted to the procession, while many seminars will be held on the other days.

Nayakarahalli Manje Gowda, president, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, at a press conference here on Monday, said that journalist Madan Gowda was chosen to be president of the sammelan. The parishat had invited many litterateurs and artistes to participate in the event. “We have estimated that the total expenditure for the event will come up to ₹20 lakh. The Central unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat will provide ₹5 lakh to conduct the programme,” he said.

The parishat’s honorary president Ravi Nakalagudu said that during the procession, a chariot would carry a portrait of Bhuvaneshwari. Madan Gowda, will not climb up the chariot for the procession. Instead, he will march along with other participants.