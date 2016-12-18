CID probe sought intobuilder’s murder case

more-in

The former Minister S.K. Kanta and Salma Shabana, wife of a slain builder, Jameel Ahmed, have urged the State government to transfer Jameel Ahmed’s murder case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and demanded suspension of Superintendent of Police N. Shashikumar for his alleged inaction in preventing the murder.

Addressing presspersons here on Sunday, Mr. Kanta said that the failure of the police to act on the complaint of deceased’s wife, Ms. Shabana, resulted in the murder of her husband Jameel Ahmed on December 5. The murder of Jameel Ahmed in a crowded place only proved that the law and order situation had gone beyond the control of the government, he said.

Mr. Kanta said that a memorandum would be submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara demanding a CID probe into the case and the suspension of Mr. Shashikumar to ensure that there was no interference by him in the case. He said that a CID probe was necessary to ascertain if the alleged police negligence was motivated.

He alleged that the police failure to provide protection to Jameel Ahmed’s family despite him asking for it, cost Jameel Ahmed his life. The police had also failed to execute a court order for eviction from a property which is in the possession of Shamshunisa and to hand it over to Jameel Ahmed. Instead of extending protection to Jameel Ahmed’s family, Mr. Shashikumar had tried to bring about a compromise between the feuding parties, Mr. Kanta added.

Ms. Shabana said that “my husband’s murder may have been averted if the police had provided protection.”