Autorickshaw drivers in Kudla move towards cashless transaction

Cooperative society of autorickshaw drivers spearheads technology-driven facilities

Not to be left behind in the rush towards cashless economy, autorickshaw drivers in Mangaluru on Tuesday made a beginning to embrace it by installing mobile wallet Paytm in their vehicles.

Kudla Souharda Sahakari, a cooperative of autorickshaw drivers, has pioneered this initiative with seven vehicles and there are plans to bring at least 200 vehicles into the Paytm fold shortly, according to Sahakari President M. Prakash.

The shift was not planned one, admitted Sahakari’s General Secretary Ashok Konchady in his introductory address at a public dialogue on installation of GPS and advertisement flexes on autorickshaws here.

“When we were discussing GPS and other issues, a few citizens asked us why drivers cannot move towards cashless payment to benefit the larger population,” he said. The Sahakari immediately got in touch with ‘I Search’ at Kudroli which readily provided e-wallets to interested drivers. Any interested driver may approach ‘I Search’ and get the wallet installed, he said.

Mr. Konchady said the app would be convenient both for the driver and the customer. Ashok N. Nayak, who was one among the first set of seven drivers who got Paytm installed, told The Hindu that primarily the app would eliminate the problem of small change. The earnings too go directly into one’s account thereby reducing cash handling risks, he said.

Other plans

Meanwhile, the Sahakari is taking steady steps towards introducing GPS in autorickshaws of members and connect them through a call-centre, for which the Transport Department is yet to accord permission. Similar is the case with installation of advertisement flexes on vehicles, he said and added the Sahakari is confident of sorting out the issue. The flexes would bring at least Rs.1,500 a month income to drivers.

Regretting that there were a few dissent voices for installation of GPS, Mr. Konchady made it clear that every law abiding driver would welcome the move. He said the Sahakari’s initiatives have received support from all sections of society, including political parties, NGOs, and student associations.

Mangaluru Senior Citizens Association General Secretary K. Ramesh Rao flagged off the Paytm autorickshaws.