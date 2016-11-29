Accounts opening camp in Ramanagaram today

As labourers in the unorganised sector are finding it difficult to exchange demonetised notes since they do not have bank accounts, the Lead Bank of Ramanagaram (Corporation Bank) is organising ‘SB accounts opening camp’ at different parts of Ramanagaram distict on Tuesday.

According to B. Prakash, manager, Lead Bank, the camp will be held at the ESIC office in Ramanagaram town, Thattekere Road in Channapatna, and KIADB office complex in Harohalli, to facilitate opening of savings bank accounts.

Those working in the unorganised sector such as in the beedi industry, construction industry, silk reeling units and hotels can attend the camps with suitable documents to open the accounts, Mr. Prakash told The Hindu.

Contact the Lead Bank or the Department of Information and Public Relations for details. For details, call 080-27273405 or 9686553399.