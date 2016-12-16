ACB raids suspendeded land acquisition officer’s house in Belagavi

more-in

In a sudden operation at dawn on Friday, Anti Corruption Bureau(ACB) sleuths of Belagavi, led by in-charge Deputy Superintendent of Police H.K. Pathan, conducted a raid at the residence of the suspended special land acquisition officer L. Bheema Nayak, who was arrested in the black money scam at Kalburgi recently.

Official sources told The Hindu that “except for the palatial bungalow located at 1st Main, 2nd Cross of Sadashivnagar locality in the heart of the city, no other incriminating documents related to black money or income from undeclared sources were found so far,” even as the investigation into the matter was ongoing at the time.

Sources said Mr.Nayak, who had served as Tahsildar in Belagavi around ten years ago, had purchased the bungalow around fifteen years ago.

Of the four blocks, three have been rented out to different tenants. Tenant of a block on first floor was not available and the raiding team is looking for his whereabouts. The team members are also collecting information from other tenants of the bungalow.