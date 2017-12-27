2-D visuals, flow charts soon for 250 PU colleges

more-in

From the next academic year, complicated diagrams and concepts will be made easier as students in around 250 government pre-university (PU) colleges will be able to learn these with 2-D visuals and interactive visuals and flow charts.

Teaching methodology in these colleges, with a higher student strength in the science streams, will be changed under the Technology Assisted Learning Programme (TALP) in the first phase. They will be supplied with laptops and projectors.

C. Shikha, director, Department of Pre-University Education, said that a content selection team has finalised the material for the project.

“In the first phase, we will focus on science PU colleges and we have chosen certain difficult topics that can be simplified for the students,” she said.

She added that the team has shortlisted and indexed open source content that can be played in the classrooms.

“The idea is not to replace the teacher but empower the teacher with aids that can help improve the classroom interactions and learning,” she said.

Department officials also said that around 1,000 science teachers who teach physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics have been trained on how to use these tools.

Hailing the move, Karnataka State PU Lecturers' Association president Thimmaiah Purle said it would help if the State government supplied equipment to all 1,203 government PU colleges.